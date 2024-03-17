The Curse Of Oak Island Season 11 Templar Viking Team-Up Theory, Explained

"The Curse of Oak Island" Season 11 continues to document Rick and Marty Lagina's long-standing quest to find the treasures hidden deep within the titular island's legendary money pit. In Episode 18, the team's efforts uncover an old wooden wall with two old, nail-like objects that seem to support the theory about the Knights Templar having a hand in the island's past — which they've already entertained earlier in the season. However, the new discovery sees another iconic group enter the theory field: Vikings.

As the theory the team posits on Season 11, Episode 18 has it, Vikings — who had a presence on the east coast of the U.S. before Christopher Columbus — and Templars might have known each other and been on good terms, which opens up the possibility of the two groups working together on Oak Island.

If true, this would be a fascinating discovery that could potentially overshadow whatever physical Templar-Viking treasure Oak Island may hide, considering that the Viking Age lasted from the 9th to the 11th century. Meanwhile, the Knights Templar organization was founded in 1199, didn't rise to true prominence until the 12th century, and was effectively wiped out by French king Philip IV in the early 14th century — well before Columbus's 1492 voyage to the Americas.