The 5 Best Rom-Coms For People Who Hate Romantic Comedies

You can't discuss great romantic comedies without bringing "When Harry Met Sally..." into the conversation. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, the story of a slow-burn friendship-turned-romance between Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) is basically the gold standard for all romantic comedies.

Even if you can't stomach the romance, there's so much to love in this movie. Ephron's gift for dialogue really shines here, especially in the hands of Ryan and Crystal, who share a sharp, crackling chemistry — whether they're bickering on a drive from Chicago to New York or joking around at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The movie's thesis is that men and women simply can't be friends, and though it does pair Harry and Sally up in the end, the film makes a meal out of their friendship over the years. Reiner also shows off New York's gorgeous fall weather as a backdrop for the duo's inside jokes and errands around the city. Plus, Carrie Fisher is there to steal every single scene she's in.

The movie that gave the world quotes like, "I'll have what she's having" is always worth watching, even if a romantic comedy doesn't feel like the right vibe for you. "When Harry Met Sally..." is a classic for a reason, and it makes for a particularly great New Year's watch.