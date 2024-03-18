Zack Snyder Sexualized A Star Wars Scene On Joe Rogan To Make A Point - Is He Right?

It's the age-old question: Would Star Wars be better if it had more sex? Okay, that's not the exact question, but it's the basic idea that Zack Snyder brought up on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. During the interview, the director discussed the upcoming April 19 release of "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver," the R-rated cuts of both "Rebel Moon" installments that are scheduled to premiere later in 2024, and the influence "Heavy Metal Magazine" had on his overall approach to sci-fi. In the process, he also put a curious spin on a classic Star Wars scene.

"Like when Luke Skywalker walks into the cantina and is confronted by Walrus Man, is that sexual?" Snyder asked midway through his podcast appearance. He brought the cantina scene up as part of a larger discussion about his brand of sci-fi — a "Heavy Metal"-inspired approach that involves brutalist imagery and gritty, dirty worlds. "Is he like, he's f***ing with Luke," the director continued. "Luke's some farm boy in this rough bar. What's going to happen to Luke? That's a conversation you cannot have in the context of 'Star Wars.' There's no chance. That's not gonna happen. But like, in 'Heavy Metal,' that's real. That threat is real."

For as much as "Rebel Moon" begs, borrows, and outright steals from the Star Wars franchise, it's equally influenced by grimdark sci-fi like the "Warhammer 40,000" universe. It's a story in which — like in "Heavy Metal" — sex and violence come part and parcel with spaceships and laser guns. But is that really a deeper "deconstruction" of the genre, as Snyder suggests?