Rebel Moon Star Ed Skrein Shares Details For R-Rated Snyder Cut: 'It's Hardcore'

Actor Ed Skrein is teasing a whole new experience for fans of Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" when the writer-director gets around to releasing the R-rated version of the PG-13 Netflix film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Skrein teased that Snyder's R-rated edition is an entirely different animal. "You're going to see something f***ing new in that R-rated cut, and we've never seen anything like it," Skrein said. "We've seen Lars von Trier push cinema to the edges. We've seen 'Saw' and 'Hostel' and all those kinds of movies push violence quite far for a commercial entity."

"Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire" introduces us to Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious resident of the peaceful, distant moon of Veldt. After the sadistic Admiral Atticus Noble (Skrein) and soldiers from the militaristic planet known as the Motherworld invade Veldt, Kora forms a band of rebels to take on the moon's oppressors despite risking revelations of her dark past.

Skrein also noted how "Deadpool" — which he starred in opposite Ryan Reynolds — went to extremes in terms of violence for a superhero movie, although its overall tone was humorous. "But this s*** is not funny," Skrein said of the R-rated version of "Rebel Moon." "This is f***ed-up empires in space and evil human nature evolving and playing out on an intergalactic level. It's hardcore."