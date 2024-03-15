Squid Game's Player 001 Actor O Yeong-Su Lands Suspended Prison Sentence In South Korea

Content warning: This article discusses allegations of sexual assault

"Squid Game" star O Yeong-Su has been found guilty of sexual assault by a court in South Korea, potentially facing eight months in jail, per Korea JoonAng Daily. However, the 79-year-old actor has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to complete a 40-hour class on sexual violence education.

The unnamed victim alleged that Yeong-Su forcibly hugged her and kissed her on the cheek while they were on a rural walking trail. The actor was initially indicted in 2022, and the court believes that all of the information provided against him since then has been sufficient. "The contents of the victim's diary and her records from counseling largely correspond to the case, and the victim's claims are consistent and appear to be statements that could not have been made without actual experience," the judge said.

Yeong-Su has denied the charges and vowed to appeal the court's decision. As documented by Deadline, he previously told JTBC that he only grabbed her hand to guide her around a lake and apologized afterward. However, he insisted that his apology shouldn't be interpreted as admitting to the allegations being leveled against him.