The Crow Wears Makeup For A Tragic Reason

Feathers have already been ruffled following the arrival of Bill Skarsgård's new look in the remake of "The Crow," with fans making the same joke about the tattoos his character, Eric Draven, is brandishing. However, one thing that can't be criticized is the signature makeup style applied to Draven's morbid mug. Besides the classic dark attire that is essential for the Crow, Skarsgård can be seen with the iconic black stripes down his eyes and across his face, echoing the appearance of Brandon Lee in the 1994 cult classic movie and the various sequels and spin-offs that followed. Interestingly, the origins behind this flourish on the face are never explained in the 1989 comic series that the live-action iterations adapted. Instead, most of the Crows we've seen on screen have always worn makeup that shares some ties to either the lost soul they're avenging or their own.

In the original version of "The Crow," which tragically saw Brandon Lee die during filming, his iteration of Eric applies makeup that belonged to his late wife, Shelly (Sofia Shinas), in an almost twisted memory of her. The look is inspired by a masquerade mask hanging in their apartment, where their joint murder took place. This macabre case of revenge and grief would be repeated with other stories under the name "The Crow," although some weren't as impactful as others.