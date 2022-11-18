4 Signs Ellen Pompeo Was Ready To Leave Grey's Anatomy

Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy" has felt like a new beginning thanks to new additions to the cast and a reunion with the return of fan-favorite characters. However, the show, which first premiered on TV in 2005, has also embarked on a significant farewell journey for its central character. Since the very beginning, former Marvel star Ellen Pompeo has portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey on the program, becoming the undeniable face of it in the process. Sadly for fans of the character and the series at large, it turns out that Season 19 will be the last they see of Grey and therefore Pompeo.

With the Season 19 Midseason Finale, the show officially supported the theory that "Grey's Anatomy" will continue without its titular character. During the episode, Dr. Grey decides to leave Seattle for Boston in the hopes of working in the field of Alzheimer's research. In perhaps an attempt at a symbolic touch, the finale also has Dr. Grey's house destroyed by a lightning storm, which really felt more like a letdown for fans. And it probably didn't lessen the sting of Pompeo's departure. So when the show returns in February 2023, Grey Sloan Memorial will be short one essential doctor.

While it's undoubtedly sad to see Ellen Pompeo go after so many years at the forefront of "Grey's Anatomy," her departure isn't too surprising. After all, she's dropped numerous hints indicating her goodbye was on the horizon.