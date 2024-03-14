X-Men '97's First Clip Is An All-Action Brawl Against Some Familiar Villains

"X-Men: The Animated Series" endures as one of the most beloved cartoons of the 1990s, and one of the most popular non-comic takes on the titular team of mutants to date. Therefore, it's not too surprising that the series is being revived in the form of "X-Men '97," which could resolve some lingering plot threads from the original show. Fans of the iconic animated series, the X-Men, and Marvel as a whole have eagerly awaited the program's Disney+ arrival. To further drum up some hype, though, Marvel Studios Animation has dropped an exciting new clip of the team in action.

Posted by @CultureCrave on X, formerly known as Twitter, the "X-Men '97" sneak peek shows the team in all their glory. The likes of Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza), and a redesigned and now non-binary Morph (J.P. Karliak) do battle against worn-down yet still dangerous Sentinels (Eric Bauza). They all put their powers on display against the robotic mutant hunters, with Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) notably using his energy absorption and dispersion abilities. Beast even commanders a broken Sentinel, using it to go after the others.

The action is intense, the animation is considerably smoother than the original "X-Men" series, and there are plenty of returning faces to go around. Of course, as familiar as this scene is, "X-Men '97" isn't all about nostalgia.