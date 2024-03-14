X-Men '97's First Clip Is An All-Action Brawl Against Some Familiar Villains
"X-Men: The Animated Series" endures as one of the most beloved cartoons of the 1990s, and one of the most popular non-comic takes on the titular team of mutants to date. Therefore, it's not too surprising that the series is being revived in the form of "X-Men '97," which could resolve some lingering plot threads from the original show. Fans of the iconic animated series, the X-Men, and Marvel as a whole have eagerly awaited the program's Disney+ arrival. To further drum up some hype, though, Marvel Studios Animation has dropped an exciting new clip of the team in action.
First clip from #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/ij6dUHM0Gt
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 14, 2024
Posted by @CultureCrave on X, formerly known as Twitter, the "X-Men '97" sneak peek shows the team in all their glory. The likes of Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza), and a redesigned and now non-binary Morph (J.P. Karliak) do battle against worn-down yet still dangerous Sentinels (Eric Bauza). They all put their powers on display against the robotic mutant hunters, with Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) notably using his energy absorption and dispersion abilities. Beast even commanders a broken Sentinel, using it to go after the others.
The action is intense, the animation is considerably smoother than the original "X-Men" series, and there are plenty of returning faces to go around. Of course, as familiar as this scene is, "X-Men '97" isn't all about nostalgia.
Though this scene plays the hits, X-Men '97 marks a new era for the team
At first glance, this clip and the whole of "X-Men '97" are devoted to giving fans of "X-Men: The Animated Series" the greatest hits. Fan-favorite characters are back in their iconic costumes, doing battle against familiar enemies while the show's unmistakable theme song strikes those nostalgia chords. However, at the same time, "X-Men '97" marks the start of a new era for the lead team. It's heavily implied that Professor Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith), the team's longtime figurehead, dies following the original series finale.
Carrying on from that finale, "Graduation Day," it appears that Magneto (Matthew Waterson) has indeed changed his ways and is no longer a villain. Rather, it has been hinted that he will lead the X-Men going forward, taking the place of his friend and adversary, Professor X. Replacing him as the main villain of the story is Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mister Sinister (Christoper Britton). Additionally, the X-Men will encounter new friends and foes who haven't previously appeared in this continuity, such as the X-Cutioner (Lawrence Bayne), Sunspot (Gui Agustini), and Abcissa (Alyson Court), to name a few.
At long last, "X-Men '97" debuts on Disney+ on March 20.