Kevin Costner's Reaction To John Mulaney's Field Of Dreams Oscars Bit Is Perfect

Comedy bits at awards shows are infamous for being frequently cringey. It's a shame, given that an event like the Oscars has some of the best comedic talents of the moment in attendance every year, yet so many of the presenters' jokes still fall flat. Thankfully for all those watching the Academy Awards this year, John Mulaney cut through the usual meta-cringe Hollywood humor to present a classic bit in the style of his usual stand-up routines. The spot saw Mulaney deliver a lengthy explanation of the plot of "Field of Dreams" just before presenting the award for achievement in sound.

"I love 'Field of Dreams,'" Mulaney said after hilariously regurgitating the basic storyline of the film. "That should win best picture, though they'll probably go with one of this year's." As a reminder, the beloved sports drama about ghosts playing baseball came out in 1989. It's still fondly remembered by many, though, including its star, Kevin Costner, who shared Mulaney's bit in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the show. "Not a bad summary," Costner wrote above the video clip, followed by a laughing emoji. Though he's had a resurgence in modern times due to leading the cast of "Yellowstone," Costner clearly still has a lot of affection for "Field of Dreams."

Mulaney's random monologue has become an unforgettable moment from the 2024 Oscars, and it's fun to see that even Costner himself enjoyed it. Perhaps this is the pilot for Mulaney hosting the show himself someday.