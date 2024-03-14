Kevin Costner's Reaction To John Mulaney's Field Of Dreams Oscars Bit Is Perfect
Comedy bits at awards shows are infamous for being frequently cringey. It's a shame, given that an event like the Oscars has some of the best comedic talents of the moment in attendance every year, yet so many of the presenters' jokes still fall flat. Thankfully for all those watching the Academy Awards this year, John Mulaney cut through the usual meta-cringe Hollywood humor to present a classic bit in the style of his usual stand-up routines. The spot saw Mulaney deliver a lengthy explanation of the plot of "Field of Dreams" just before presenting the award for achievement in sound.
"I love 'Field of Dreams,'" Mulaney said after hilariously regurgitating the basic storyline of the film. "That should win best picture, though they'll probably go with one of this year's." As a reminder, the beloved sports drama about ghosts playing baseball came out in 1989. It's still fondly remembered by many, though, including its star, Kevin Costner, who shared Mulaney's bit in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the show. "Not a bad summary," Costner wrote above the video clip, followed by a laughing emoji. Though he's had a resurgence in modern times due to leading the cast of "Yellowstone," Costner clearly still has a lot of affection for "Field of Dreams."
Mulaney's random monologue has become an unforgettable moment from the 2024 Oscars, and it's fun to see that even Costner himself enjoyed it. Perhaps this is the pilot for Mulaney hosting the show himself someday.
Many Oscars viewers now want John Mulaney to host the show
Criticisms of award show hosts and their iffy jokes aren't new. In fact, it's kind of old hat at this point to call out someone like Jimmy Kimmel for throwing out bad material at a night of a thousand stars. Mulaney's random "Field of Dreams" tangent may have seemed to come out of nowhere, but it's the kind of fresh and genuine comedy that many Oscars viewers were looking for, and those same viewers have taken to social media to declare that Mulaney should be in the running to host the show in the future.
X user @ZoeRoseBryant joined the 2024 Oscars Twitter reactions, writing, "john mulaney should be hosting #Oscars" X user @ZoeRoseBryant." The post garnered more than 1,700 likes and 140 retweets. User @TomChatalbash echoed the sentiment, writing, "John Mulaney needs to host next year and every year after that or at the very least have a series where he explains the plot of various movies."
It's possible that Mulaney might not even be interested in the job. Still, the people are calling for him, and even Kevin Costner himself seems to enjoy the comedian's work. Only time will tell if public opinion will make its way to the Academy Award stage.