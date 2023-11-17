Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Review: You Can (Not) Remake

Between 2007 and 2021, Studio Khara revisited Hideaki Anno's classic mecha anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion" through a quadrilogy of "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies. For the first movie and a half, the film series looked like a straightforward remake of the show with only cosmetic changes, so faithful to the original as to feel basically pointless. Then it took a series of turns further and further diverging from the show, until by the fourth and final movie, it was a completely new and exciting story that nonetheless connected with and commented on the history of the franchise. Because so much of its meaning is in this meta-commentary, I couldn't recommend "Rebuild of Evangelion" to "Evangelion" neophytes, but for the hardcore fans, it proved far more rewarding than it appeared at first glance.

I have no doubt in my mind that "Scott Pilgrim" creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and his co-writer BenDavid Grabinski were thinking of "Rebuild of Evangelion" when they were planning "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," Netflix's new not-a-remake, not-a-sequel "Scott Pilgrim" anime. From the show's marketing, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was going to be a straightforward adaptation of O'Malley's graphic novels, which would have been worthwhile enough given how different and arguably better the book series' conclusion is compared to Edgar Wright's 2010 live-action film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World." The entire cast of that movie reprises their roles in the English version of the anime, further contributing to the sense that this is going to be something familiar.

The first episode of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" will feel mostly recognizable to those who've read or watched "Scott Pilgrim" before. Once again, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is the Canadian 23-year-old bassist of the band Sex Bob-Omb, dating high schooler Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) but instantly falling for Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a woman he saw in his dreams — and suddenly thrust into fighting her seven evil exes. Aside from a few different choices of pop culture references, fans know exactly what to expect beat-by-beat for most of this first half-hour. And then they won't.