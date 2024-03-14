New 'Spider-Man' Trailer Turns Marvel's Wall-Crawler Into A Horror Movie Monster

What if Peter Parker turned to the dark side after being bitten by that spider? Well, wonder no more, as "The Spider" teases a world where Spider-Man isn't the same friendly neighbor superhero we all know and love.

The fan film, produced by Locust Garden and starring "Walking Dead" alum Chandler Riggs as Peter, is a nightmarish take on Spider-Man lore. The premise is familiar: man gets bitten by a radioactive arachnid, inherits superpowers, and jumps over some buildings. However, the tone is rooted in pure psychological horror, and it's nothing like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tom Holland trilogy. The teaser doesn't give away much regarding the story, but its horror sensibilities are still front and center.

It remains to be seen if "The Spider" will be scarier than the abominable fan-made "Frasier" anime. However, it's part of a fascinating trend that takes established goody-two-shoes characters and places them in darker scenarios. Furthermore, the short features an impressive ensemble that includes some household names, including one actor from a popular Netflix series.