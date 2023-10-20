The Frasier Anime: An Unholy Fan-Made Abomination That's Too Good To Be True
Like most adults with lives and careers, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has grown throughout the years. On "Cheers," he's a psychiatrist who frequents the titular Boston bar and knocks back a few cold ones. "Frasier," meanwhile, sees him return to his hometown of Seattle, reunite with family, and become a radio personality. And now we have the 2023 revival series on Paramount+, which chronicles his adventures as a professor at Harvard University. However, what if Dr. Crane gave up these earthly pursuits to become a torturer of the damned instead?
YouTuber Worthikids' "Frasier and Niles Become Demon Lords" anime is exactly what the title says. The 32-second short reimagines Frasier and his brother as gleeful sadists who can't decide how to punish a ghoulish creature. Is eternal damnation too severe? Perhaps a half-damnation is a better idea? How about a swift kick in the pants instead?
Most people never imagined a supernatural "Frasier" animated spin-off being a thing that would ever exist. Despite it seeming like an unlikely scenario, however, some fans of the show believe that Worthikids' abominable reimagining actually makes sense. With that in mind, let's tap into this nightmare fuel.
Frasier's demonic spin-off is true to the sitcom's formula
Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Frasier have a competitive relationship on "Frasier." The siblings are both highly intellectual psychiatrists who rarely see eye-to-eye on any given topic — at least until their father, Martin Crane (John Mahoney), butts in with a comment that they both agree to ignore before reluctantly accepting his advice later on.
Some fans on YouTube made this observation, with @piroshi3rd noting that the character dynamics in the anime short closely follow the sitcom's formula for depicting interpersonal relationships. Perhaps that's why the YouTuber is interested in seeing a more developed series that's set in this demonic universe. "[W]hy do I want to watch this anime so bad? I seriously have no idea what's going on."
This view was echoed by other YouTubers, some of whom believe the short is more like a "Frasier" episode than not. "The only thing this is missing is Niles and Frasier being wrong and going back to Dad's advice. Then that would be a full-fledged Frasier episode," @musicman12395 wrote.
Elsewhere, some viewers claimed to have discovered "Frasier" thanks to this video. "This was my introduction to Frasier's existence," @thetruejerrycan added. "I thought it was a show about two guys damning monsters until today."