The Frasier Anime: An Unholy Fan-Made Abomination That's Too Good To Be True

Like most adults with lives and careers, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has grown throughout the years. On "Cheers," he's a psychiatrist who frequents the titular Boston bar and knocks back a few cold ones. "Frasier," meanwhile, sees him return to his hometown of Seattle, reunite with family, and become a radio personality. And now we have the 2023 revival series on Paramount+, which chronicles his adventures as a professor at Harvard University. However, what if Dr. Crane gave up these earthly pursuits to become a torturer of the damned instead?

YouTuber Worthikids' "Frasier and Niles Become Demon Lords" anime is exactly what the title says. The 32-second short reimagines Frasier and his brother as gleeful sadists who can't decide how to punish a ghoulish creature. Is eternal damnation too severe? Perhaps a half-damnation is a better idea? How about a swift kick in the pants instead?

Most people never imagined a supernatural "Frasier" animated spin-off being a thing that would ever exist. Despite it seeming like an unlikely scenario, however, some fans of the show believe that Worthikids' abominable reimagining actually makes sense. With that in mind, let's tap into this nightmare fuel.