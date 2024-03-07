Exclusive X-Men Preview: Cyclops Reveals A Secret 'Power' In Fall Of The House Of X #3

Contains spoilers for "Fall of the House of X" #3 by Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, Jethro Morales, Bryan Valenza, and Travis Lanham

The X-Men's collective backs are still up against the wall, and the mutant race remains targeted as Marvel Comics' "Fall of the House of X" continues. However, following Cyclops' surprise escape after being framed and imprisoned for crimes against humanity, an unexpected ally is helping him return to his fellow mutants. Meanwhile, an interesting side effect of his powers is introduced.

In the "Fall of the House of X" storyline, the X-Men are trying to stop their own extinction at the hands of the anti-mutant organization Orchis. The heroes watched as their once paradise-like home on the sentient island of Krakoa was decimated by Orchis, the Iron Man and mutant-hating threat Feilong, and several other bad actors who want to wipe mutants off the map for good. As a result, the X-Men have made one last effort to stop their oppressors, including stopping the capture of an on-the-run Krakoa, freeing mutants held captive in space and elsewhere, and working to assemble enough firepower across the universe to combat the deadly forces at hand.

In our exclusive preview from "Fall of the House of X' #3, Cyclops finds himself working alongside Dr. Alia Gregor, one of the founders of Orchis, to escape the courthouse where he was nearly executed — with the hero getting an assist from a fan-favorite mutant along the way.