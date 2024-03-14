Zack Snyder Argues Rebel Moon Beat Barbie In One Key Way - And He May Be Right

Director Zack Snyder caused a bit of a stir when he appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on March 6. During the two-hour-plus interview, Snyder claimed that the first part of his Netflix-exclusive two-part science fiction epic, "Rebel Moon," has already surpassed a major milestone — it's been seen by more people than "Barbie," which blew everyone away at the box office, pulling in over $1 billion worldwide.

"You think about Netflix, for instance, where you push a button. 'Rebel Moon' ... Say right now, it's almost at 90 million views ... 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening ... That's the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that's like 160 million people supposedly watching based on that math. 160 million people at $10 a ticket would be ... what is that math? I don't know. 160 million times 10. That's 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw 'Rebel Moon' than saw 'Barbie' in the theater," said Snyder.

By that metric, Snyder appears to be entirely correct. Of course, it all depends on how many people were in the room when each viewing of "Rebel Moon" took place, so the total may be even larger or smaller than that. But it's still a huge accomplishment, and Snyder praised Netflix for making such an opportunity available for original IPs.

While fans of both films took to the internet to argue over Snyder's methodology, there's no rivalry afoot in Zack Snyder's dream house. He had nothing but nice things to say about "Barbie," even though the film contains a joke told at his expense.