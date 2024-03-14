Unused Fantastic Four Reboot Designs Show The Thing Like You've Never Seen Him

Fans of the Fantastic Four have seen the team brought to life a few times in live-action over the years. While there's no denying that the stretchy Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards, the disappearing Sue "Invisible Woman" Storm, and the fiery Johnny "Human Torch" Storm have come with their own adaptation challenges, Ben "The Thing" Grimm is in a league of his own. The massive rocky do-gooder from Yancy Street has been brought to the movies via a physical suit as well as CGI, with different filmmakers and production teams taking unique approaches to his look. Some of the more intriguing takes come from a "Fantastic Four" movie that never even saw the light of day.

Back in 2009, plans were reportedly in place for 20th Century Fox to reboot the "Fantastic Four" film series. Thus, a fresh take on the Thing was in the works. As seen above, concept artist Jerad S. Marantz created some fascinating looks for the character in this unmade feature. Some give Ben a more round and stout build, while others opt for a more lanky yet imposing silhouette. The rock formations across the body also vary from smooth to jagged, while the colors range from orange to brown to even dark gray. Thankfully, none of them offer much of a peek under the Thing's stone layer.

These designs are truly unlike any Marvel fans have seen before for the Thing, deviating significantly from most Marvel Comics artwork. Fortunately for those who prefer more comic-accurate looks, it seems Ben will lean more so in that direction for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.