5 Controversial Justice League Scenes Zack Snyder Fans Don't Like To Talk About

Former DC Extended Universe helmsman Zack Snyder has superhero fatigue and is focusing on other projects, while James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy rebooting the DC Universe. Despite this, the history of DCEU is right there in the films — and fans have two different versions of "Justice League" that contain plenty of hints about where the franchise could potentially have headed.

Whether this is a good or bad thing depends on what one about Snyder's work. As anyone who followed the story of the "Justice League" Snyder cut knows, the filmmaker has an active fanbase. On the other hand, Looper has attested that his intended "Justice League" trilogy would have killed the DCEU for good, had he been able to make it.

As such, both the original, Joss Whedon-influenced version of "Justice League" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" are a bit of a mixed bag. While both movies have their share of great scenes, there are also many that fans might very well want to forget. Let's take a look at some of the most controversial "Justice League" moments.