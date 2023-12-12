Eyes Of Wakanda: Marvel Reveals Plot Details For New Black Panther Disney+ Series

The world of "Black Panther" is expanding once again, thanks to the newly-announced series "Eyes of Wakanda." Alongside the freshly-rebranded "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "X-Men '97," this upcoming animated show focusing on Wakanda is one of the various new titles hitting Disney+ in 2024. Details on the project are still slim, but Marvel has recently given fans a better idea of what the show's plot will entail.

According to a press release obtained by IGN, "Eyes of Wakanda" won't necessarily focus solely on the character of Black Panther, but on several Wakandan warriors' plight to maintain peace around the world. As the official description reads: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

Based on the description, it seems that "Eyes of Wakanda" may potentially take on an anthology format, with episodes focusing on different Wakandan heroes throughout different time periods. However, this idea is still speculation at the moment. It's also unclear how closely the series will be tethered to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could possibly follow in the footsteps of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" (previously known as "Spider-Man: Freshman Year"), which opted to be an alternate take on the story of the MCU Spidey.