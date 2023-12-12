Eyes Of Wakanda: Marvel Reveals Plot Details For New Black Panther Disney+ Series
The world of "Black Panther" is expanding once again, thanks to the newly-announced series "Eyes of Wakanda." Alongside the freshly-rebranded "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" and "X-Men '97," this upcoming animated show focusing on Wakanda is one of the various new titles hitting Disney+ in 2024. Details on the project are still slim, but Marvel has recently given fans a better idea of what the show's plot will entail.
According to a press release obtained by IGN, "Eyes of Wakanda" won't necessarily focus solely on the character of Black Panther, but on several Wakandan warriors' plight to maintain peace around the world. As the official description reads: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."
Based on the description, it seems that "Eyes of Wakanda" may potentially take on an anthology format, with episodes focusing on different Wakandan heroes throughout different time periods. However, this idea is still speculation at the moment. It's also unclear how closely the series will be tethered to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could possibly follow in the footsteps of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" (previously known as "Spider-Man: Freshman Year"), which opted to be an alternate take on the story of the MCU Spidey.
There may be more details on Eyes of Wakanda
At the time of this article's publishing, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have clarified whether "Eyes of Wakanda" is the same "Black Panther"-related show that the companies first announced back in 2021. If it is, however, then there are a few further concrete details on the series that have already been released.
When Disney first announced the Wakanda-focused series, the company noted that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and his multimedia company Proximity Media were involved in development of the project. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," Coogler said in a statement obtained by IGN at the time. "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."
What's more, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2021 that a "Black Panther" Disney+ series would feature Danai Gurira's Okoye in some capacity. That casting lines up with the premise of "Eyes of Wakanda," as Okoye could very well be one of the central Wakandan warriors that the show focuses on. Gurira previously reprised the role for the animated series "What If...?" on the streaming service.