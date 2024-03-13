Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Stars Zachary Gordon & Robert Capron Are Unrecognizable Today

The kids from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy look unrecognizable today. In 2010, Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron were brought on board to headline the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid film as Greg Heffley and Rowley Jefferson, respectively. While the adaptation of the children's novel received mixed reviews, Gordon and Capron were praised for bringing the middle schoolers to life. The dynamic duo returned for two sequels, though Disney was later convinced to reboot the franchise as a series of animated films.

Years after it hit bookshelves, author Jeff Kinney believes that "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is still relevant and relatable. Now, over a decade since they last graced the silver screen together, Gordon and Capron have reunited. The former took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share snaps of the pair.

Both Gordon and Capron are now in their mid-20s and are practically unrecognizable from the characters they played. They've (obviously) gotten taller and look extremely pleased to see one another again. Fans were happy to see the nostalgia bomb grace their timelines. "[M]y childhood is flashing before my eyes," gushed user @EGO_EyesGlazing. "OMG!!!!! PEAK MIDDLE SCHOOL EXPERIENCE I LOVED THEM," exclaimed @zeephrodite. Naturally, fans like @Treydemark_ are eager to see Gordon and Capron reunite for another project, writing, "[T]hey should have a movie that isn't attached to being an adaptation of a specific book and instead just follows up on the characters years after the last movie."