Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Stars Zachary Gordon & Robert Capron Are Unrecognizable Today
The kids from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy look unrecognizable today. In 2010, Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron were brought on board to headline the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid film as Greg Heffley and Rowley Jefferson, respectively. While the adaptation of the children's novel received mixed reviews, Gordon and Capron were praised for bringing the middle schoolers to life. The dynamic duo returned for two sequels, though Disney was later convinced to reboot the franchise as a series of animated films.
Years after it hit bookshelves, author Jeff Kinney believes that "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" is still relevant and relatable. Now, over a decade since they last graced the silver screen together, Gordon and Capron have reunited. The former took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share snaps of the pair.
Zoo-Wee-Mama 🧀🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/hv5Ur2HTAa
— ☡ach 🦊🍃 (@ZacharyGordon) March 12, 2024
Both Gordon and Capron are now in their mid-20s and are practically unrecognizable from the characters they played. They've (obviously) gotten taller and look extremely pleased to see one another again. Fans were happy to see the nostalgia bomb grace their timelines. "[M]y childhood is flashing before my eyes," gushed user @EGO_EyesGlazing. "OMG!!!!! PEAK MIDDLE SCHOOL EXPERIENCE I LOVED THEM," exclaimed @zeephrodite. Naturally, fans like @Treydemark_ are eager to see Gordon and Capron reunite for another project, writing, "[T]hey should have a movie that isn't attached to being an adaptation of a specific book and instead just follows up on the characters years after the last movie."
What's Zachary Gordon doing these days?
Before he nabbed the role of the lazy, arrogant, and scheming Greg Heffley, Zachary Gordon was a rising child actor, boasting small roles in "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" and the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." With "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," he cemented himself as an actor to watch out for, headlining the lucrative trilogy. Gordon expertly played Greg, who many think is sociopathic (though Jeff Kinney doesn't). Once Gordon wrapped up his tenure as Heffley, he continued to appear in films like Steve Carrell's "The Incredible Burt Wunderstone."
The actor's other notable credits include voicing characters on "Star Wars Rebels" and guest starring on "The Good Doctor." Gordon has also appeared in beloved video games like "Kingdom Hearts III" and "Genshin Impact." In 2022, Gordon ventured into the world of music, releasing several singles that he shares with his fans on social media.
While he's branched out into several different mediums, Gordon acknowledges how important playing Greg Heffley was for his career. "'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' is a part of my legacy. It is something that I will always hold dear to my heart. I have been very blessed and fortunate," he told Digital Journal in 2021, before adding, "I am grateful that a new generation is starting to watch the movies."
How playing Rowley Jefferson impacted Robert Capron
Unlike Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron's pre-"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" resume is minimal, with the actor boasting small roles in "Bride Wars" and "Hachi: A Dog's Tale." Once he nabbed the role of the meek, kind-hearted Rowley Jefferson, his Hollywood clout grew. After wrapping up the Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy, the actor landed a small role in the acclaimed coming-of-age film "The Way, Way Back."
Capron later starred as Mason in the Sherlock Holmes-influenced procedural "Elementary" and boasts a role in Jack Black's "Polka King." Since then, he has been relatively low-key. While speaking with The New Yorker in 2022, the actor reflected on how "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" reviews specifically called out his weight. In the chat, he opened up about how his headlining role in the trilogy only led to him being cast in roles that depended on his weight. When asked if he'd return to the role of Rowley Jefferson, Capron gave a resounding no. "Absolutely not! The damage that would do to my mental health, like, I do not have the words for that," he shared.
Based on his LinkedIn profile, Capron is diversifying how he's approaching his career. In 2021, he landed a gig as a writer's assistant for the Disney+ series "The Muppets Mayhem."