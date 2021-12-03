Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Author Jeff Kinney Weighs In On Whether Greg Is A Sociopath

In the ScreenRant interview, when he was asked point-blank whether or not Greg suffered from the (often misunderstood) mental affliction, Jeff Kinney explained that Greg is "a messy kid" — an "accurate" one, too, as he added — and wasn't intentionally written to be anything worse than that. And by "messy," he seems to be implying that people aren't black and white and that there's a significant gray area. Sometimes people do questionable things, and sometimes they do good. Greg is a very dynamic character in that sense, which is probably why people find him so relatable.

Kinney also talked about how Greg is a relatable character, not just to viewers but to himself as well. "A lot of things that Greg does and thinks? I did all those things," the author said. "And the people that criticize Greg for his behavior? I think they probably did a lot of those things, too."

People are talking about this hot-button issue right now because of the antisocial behavior clearly exhibited in the new movie of the same name recently released on Disney+. But a few negative personality quirks aren't a clear sign that someone is a sociopath. And it's likely that those negative traits are something Greg — and others who relate to him — can grow out of with time and life experience.