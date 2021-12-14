Jeff Kinney Explains How Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Is Still Relevant And Relatable - Exclusive

This month saw the debut of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," an animated adaptation of Jeff Kinney's long running book series. The movie is deeply loyal to the source material –- it hits all the big plot points from the book, and the animation matches Kinney's artwork. As such, it hits on a lot of traditional coming-of-age plot points: Kids adapting to new schools, trying to fit in, and the search for something to call your own.

That said, there's also a bunch of new elements. A lot has changed since the first "Wimpy Kid" book came out in 2007, and the movie acknowledges that. The students have smartphones and are occasionally seen taking selfies. Greg understands that follows on social media factor into popularity. There's also an offhand joke about how people rarely carry cash anymore.

Looper spoke with Kinney, who wrote the screenplay and acted as a producer. He told us how he integrated these new issues while keeping the overall story evergreen.