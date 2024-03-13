Dune's Paul Atreides Has An Absurd Kill Count In The Books

By the end of "Dune: Part Two," it's pretty clear that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) isn't exactly a heroic figure. He resists his terrible, fated purpose for as long as he can, but after drinking the Water of Life and achieving full prescience, he willingly leads the Fremen in a holy war destined to spread across the known universe. We only see the very beginning of that war in the movie, but those who've read Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah," the second book in the series, know that the violence and bloodshed reach astronomical levels. When all is said and done, Paul estimates that the war fought in his name has claimed 61 billion lives.

There are some things from the book that "Dune: Part Two" gets wrong, but it hammers home Paul's dark descent quite accurately. Throughout the final act of the film, we hardly ever see him in a personal or intimate way. Instead, we view him the way his followers see him — as a symbol and a military leader. When the other great houses refuse to recognize him as emperor, he tells Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the rest of the Fremen to "lead them to paradise." It's the language of his own religion, but it's clear in his voice that he knows what he's demanding: all-out war.

Since the totality of this war is explained in detail in Herbert's "Dune Messiah," we also see Paul grappling with his decision to start it. His reasons are always a bit vague because of his prescient powers, but they still reveal some fascinating things about his character.