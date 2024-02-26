Wolverine Vs Punisher: One Violent Marvel Fight Is Way Too Gross For The MCU

Wolverine and the Punisher have had a long history in Marvel Comics, with the two first crossing paths in 1988's "The Punisher: War Journal" #6 by Carl Potts and Jim Lee. While they initially fight, the pair end their encounter as uneasy allies. But this isn't the last time they face off, including one fight that's too violent to ever make its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2002's "The Punisher" #16 and 17, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, we see Frank Castle and Logan once again out for each other's blood, and the books provide plenty. The Punisher opens up this meeting by unloading a shotgun straight into Wolverine's face, blowing the skin off, and revealing the X-Man's Adamantium skull underneath. But Wolverine is relentless, and as Frank is in the midst of the upper hand, he takes a baseball bat and smashes Wolverine right between the legs, temporarily incapacitating him. And that's just for starters.

Shortly after Wolverine recovers from the bat, Punisher follows up with a second shotgun blast, this time right to the family jewels. "They'll grow back," Frank assures Logan. Yet he still isn't done. Knowing the mutant will quickly recover from his injuries, the Punisher slowly drives a steamroller over Wolverine and flattens him like it's the finale of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" Of course, Wolverine recovers, but considering these were Marvel Knights books — a Marvel Comics imprint catering to older, more mature readers — this was an exceptionally brutal superhero confrontation. It's almost certainly too grim for the Disney-owned Marvel Studios to touch if an onscreen battle between the two ever happens.