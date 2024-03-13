Apples Never Fall Review: Annette Bening Elevates Series, Yet Questions Remain

"Apples Never Fall," the limited series from Peacock, is the third TV show based on a novel by Liane Moriarty (after the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers"), but it's the first to deal with one family. That doesn't make the tale the show tells less wild, but it does make it more singular.

The Delaneys are an all-American family, at least in theory. Mom, Joy (Annette Bening), and Dad, Stan (Sam Neill), ran a tennis academy until they recently retired. They have four kids, all approximately in their 30s, who live locally. There's Troy (Jake Lacy), the eldest and by far the wealthiest, who nurses a grudge against his father; Amy (Alison Brie), the second eldest, who's a bit adrift and has her mother to thank for pulling her out of college when she needed it; Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner), the second youngest, who has a girlfriend but loves his parents so much he's basically their lapdog; and Brooke (Essie Randles), the youngest, who has a fiancé, a struggling physical therapy business, and a strong love for her father.

Into this comes a young woman, Savannah (Georgia Flood), who seems to be escaping an abusive boyfriend. Despite the fact that Stan objects, Joy invites her to stay, believing she's a good person who has simply fallen on hard times. But Savannah doesn't stay for a couple of days — she stays for weeks, disrupting the kids and Stan while Joy continues to insist she's a good person. In fact, she goes just about everywhere with Joy. She even cooks with her, which Joy can't remember even one of her kids doing.

Savannah eventually leaves after about six weeks, and eight months later, Joy goes missing. Does Savannah have anything to do with Joy's disappearance, as Logan believes? Or is Stan responsible for killing his wife, as Troy suspects? Only time, and a well-told mystery, will explain all the ins and outs of this situation.