Peacock's Apples Never Fall - What We Know So Far

If there's anything the modern landscape of TV has taught us, it's that you can never have too many good mystery properties out there. Shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Severance," and even projects like Rian Johnson's Netflix movie "Glass Onion" have shown that the appetite among general audiences for these sorts of stories is just as voracious as ever. That's why it's no surprise that Peacock is taking another crack at the genre with its upcoming TV series "Apples Never Fall."

With a lead that will no doubt excite many film buffs, along with a massive slate of experienced creative talent from all across the TV and film industry, "Apples Never Fall" is shaping up to be quite the enticing series. If it successfully puts all of its pieces together, it could prove to be one of the best mystery shows in recent memory. Details on the project are still relatively sparse, but what's there is enough to give interested viewers a taste of what they can expect when the series finally premieres. Here's everything we know about "Apples Never Fall" thus far.