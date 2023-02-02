Peacock's Apples Never Fall - What We Know So Far
If there's anything the modern landscape of TV has taught us, it's that you can never have too many good mystery properties out there. Shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Severance," and even projects like Rian Johnson's Netflix movie "Glass Onion" have shown that the appetite among general audiences for these sorts of stories is just as voracious as ever. That's why it's no surprise that Peacock is taking another crack at the genre with its upcoming TV series "Apples Never Fall."
With a lead that will no doubt excite many film buffs, along with a massive slate of experienced creative talent from all across the TV and film industry, "Apples Never Fall" is shaping up to be quite the enticing series. If it successfully puts all of its pieces together, it could prove to be one of the best mystery shows in recent memory. Details on the project are still relatively sparse, but what's there is enough to give interested viewers a taste of what they can expect when the series finally premieres. Here's everything we know about "Apples Never Fall" thus far.
When will Apples Never Fall be released?
Unfortunately, there is still no set release date or release window for "Apples Never Fall." The show was first ordered to series by Peacock in February 2022 (via Variety), and while over a year has passed since then, the show was still in the process of announcing casting information as of February 2023. As such, it's unclear whether it's realistically a TV show we can check out in 2023.
While that may be a bit disheartening for those looking forward to the series, it does appear that plans surrounding the project are nevertheless proceeding smoothly. "Apples Never Fall" already has its main star attached, as well as its showrunner, slate of executive producers, studio, production company, and so on. It's currently unknown how much or if any progression on scripting has been made. All told, eager viewers are going to have to continue being patient for a while longer before "Apples Never Fall" finally makes its debut on Peacock.
What is the plot of Apples Never Fall?
"Apples Never Fall" is set to be a family drama all about a group of siblings uncovering the dark history of their family...with a heaping spoonful of competitive tennis thrown in. Per Peacock's official description, the show focuses on the Delaney family: retired tennis coaches Joy and Stan, as well as their four adult children. Joy and Stan's quiet retirement is interrupted when a mysterious injured woman shows up at their house. Joy subsequently disappears, prompting her kids to unravel the dark mystery surrounding their family and their tennis empire. As the synopsis reads: "This story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, 'Can we ever really know the people closest to us?'"
It's worth noting that "Apples Never Fall" is actually an adaptation of author Liane Moriarty's 2021 novel "Apples Never Fall," which has sold over one million copies (via Variety). Moriarty previously wrote works such as "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers," which were also adapted to TV shows by HBO and Hulu respectively, so fans of those projects should find plenty to love in "Apples Never Fall."
Who is starring in Apples Never Fall?
Much of the cast of "Apples Never Fall" is still shrouded in mystery, but the show has already cast one of its leads per a press release from Peacock, — and it's a pretty major get for the series. Academy Award-nominated actress Annette Bening, famous for roles like Carolyn in 1999's "American Beauty" and the Supreme Intelligence in 2019's "Captain Marvel," is leading "Apples Never Fall" as Joy, the matriarch of the Delaney family. Notably, Bening hasn't appeared in a TV production since 2005, making "Apples Never Fall" her long-awaited return to the television space.
As for the rest of the Delaney family, Joy's partner Stan has not yet been officially cast, and neither have any of the pair's four kids. Information on this front should become clearer and the series moves deeper into production. However, if Bening's casting is anything to go by, it seems "Apples Never Fall" may have quite the stacked cast list.
Who is producing Apples Never Fall?
In contrast to its cast, "Apples Never Fall" already has most of its creative team built out. Per a press release from Peacock, the production has numerous notable executive producers attached, including two particularly intriguing names. Melanie Marnich, who wrote several episodes of Netflix's prematurely canceled series "The OA" as well as the Showtime drama "The Affair," is writing "Apples Never Fall," as well as serving as executive producer and showrunner to the project. She's joined by Chris Sweeney, director of several episodes of HBO Max's "The Tourist" and BBC's "Liar," who will also work as an executive producer and direct several episodes of the series, including its pilot.
The full list of executive producers on "Apples Never Fall" also includes David Heyman ("Marriage Story"), Liane Moriarty (author of the "Apples Never Fall" novel), Albert Page ("Love, Victor"), and Jillian Share ("Pacific Rim"). That's a lot of talent from a wide range of properties in both TV and film, so it seems like "Apples Never Fall" has a solid creative foundation.