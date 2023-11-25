Mandalorian Star Kills Pedro Pascal Replacement Rumor: 'This Is Din Djarin's Show'
Many people online seem to think Pedro Pascal's days of playing the lead on "The Mandalorian" are numbered. Season 3 focused significantly on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Pascal looks like he'll have a busier shooting schedule than ever, especially if reports he's been tapped to play Reed Richards in the new "Fantastic Four" movie prove accurate. Plenty of rumors online have emerged about how Bo-Katan could become the lead and assume the mantle of the titular Mandalorian. Fortunately, it looks like Din Djarin (Pascal) is here to stay and remain the protagonist of his series.
Sackhoff recently spoke with The Direct about the future of "The Mandalorian," and she made it clear Pascal isn't going anywhere. "I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din [Djarin's] story, nor was that ever the intention," she said. "And you know, Pedro and I aren't in charge of who gets to lead the show [laughs]. This is Din Djarin's show, it will always be Din Djarin's show."
Din Djarin and Grogu took a bit of a back seat in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, but it sounds like there are no plans to write him off completely in Season 4. He may not take off his helmet if Pascal gets too busy with other projects, but fans shouldn't expect to say goodbye to the character any time soon.
The Mandalorian Season 4 could see a return to form for Din Djarin and Grogu
Since the show is simply titled "The Mandalorian," theoretically, anyone could assume that mantle. And if the creators wanted to move away from Din Djarin for whatever reason, Bo-Katan could make for a compelling protagonist. Of course, dealing with such rumors is part of the job. As Katee Sackhoff mentioned, "I think there's always going to be a lot of speculation in this fandom. You know, I think it's one of the reasons why people love this fandom so much. And they love this universe so much that a lot of times it allows just enough ambiguity for people to interpret things the way that they want to interpret them."
But according to Sackhoff, Din Djarin will continue as the series' lead, even if other characters get the spotlight every so often. And there's plenty of room for his character to grow, picking up from the Season 3 finale. Bo-Katan has become the new ruler of Mandalore, while Din Djarin officially adopts Grogu, with the latter assuming the name "Din Grogu." Bo-Katan may be too busy with her leadership duties to go on many adventures, leaving the dirty work for Djarin and Grogu.
Besides, they can't get rid of Din Djarin just yet. Dave Filoni has a planned Star Wars movie in the works that sounds like it'll be a big team-up film tying together characters and storylines from "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka," and potentially other projects. Keeping Din Djarin around until then at least should keep a good chunk of fans invested, and viewers will learn where the character is when "The Mandalorian" Season 4 finally comes around.