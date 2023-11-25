Mandalorian Star Kills Pedro Pascal Replacement Rumor: 'This Is Din Djarin's Show'

Many people online seem to think Pedro Pascal's days of playing the lead on "The Mandalorian" are numbered. Season 3 focused significantly on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Pascal looks like he'll have a busier shooting schedule than ever, especially if reports he's been tapped to play Reed Richards in the new "Fantastic Four" movie prove accurate. Plenty of rumors online have emerged about how Bo-Katan could become the lead and assume the mantle of the titular Mandalorian. Fortunately, it looks like Din Djarin (Pascal) is here to stay and remain the protagonist of his series.

Sackhoff recently spoke with The Direct about the future of "The Mandalorian," and she made it clear Pascal isn't going anywhere. "I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din [Djarin's] story, nor was that ever the intention," she said. "And you know, Pedro and I aren't in charge of who gets to lead the show [laughs]. This is Din Djarin's show, it will always be Din Djarin's show."

Din Djarin and Grogu took a bit of a back seat in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, but it sounds like there are no plans to write him off completely in Season 4. He may not take off his helmet if Pascal gets too busy with other projects, but fans shouldn't expect to say goodbye to the character any time soon.