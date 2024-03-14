Zack Snyder Prefers Ben Affleck As Batman Over Christian Bale For One Key Reason

Zack Snyder thinks Ben Affleck is a better Batman than Christian Bale for one very specific reason. Shortly after the release of 2013's "Man of Steel," Snyder and Warner Bros. went all in on the world of the DC Extended Universe, tying Affleck down as the franchise's new Caped Crusader. Many doubted Affleck's ability to usurp Bale's interpretation of Batman thanks to his iconic run on the "Dark Knight" trilogy. Fans continue to fight and debate if it was Affleck or Bale who played the better Batman.

Debuting in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Affleck's brutal, gruesome take on the masked vigilante was met with mostly positive reception. And for director Snyder, the actor was the perfect choice as Batman because of his size. "That's the reason why I wanted [Ben] Affleck, because, to me, Batman's a big dude," Snyder explained on "The Joe Rogan Experience." "Affleck's 6'4", you know? He's a legit big dude." Snyder continued and explained that the actor's boots and costume added an extra two inches to his height.

Snyder previously called Affleck the best Batman ever and we can see why. It's Affleck's stature that Snyder admires, pointing out Bale is notably shorter than his Batman successor. "[Bale's] a great Batman, but he's still, like, you know, 5'10," Snyder said, clarifying that he simply prefers taller, meaner interpretations of Batman. For what it's worth, Bale is actually six foot, though his take on the character is notably less bulky.