Why Robert Downey Jr.'s 2024 Oscars Acceptance Is Being Called Racist On Twitter

The 2024 Oscars were a big night for many, especially Robert Downey Jr. His Academy Award for best supporting actor was a big deal, making him the first former "Saturday Night Live" cast member to take home such an award. He also garnered some sympathy during the evening after host Jimmy Kimmel made a cringeworthy joke at his expense. But just a couple of days after the ceremony, many online are now outright accusing Downey of racism.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), @Detective_X92 uploaded a video of Downey going up onstage to accept his trophy, which was presented by five previous best supporting actor winners, including last year's Ke Huy Quan. The user writes, "Robert Downey Jr ignored Ke Huy Quan at the Oscars 2024! I don't know if this was unintentional or not. It was not cool at all." While Quan holds the Oscar in the video, Downey takes the statue from him without shaking his hand or seemingly acknowledging him in any significant way. However, he does shake hands with Tim Robbins and fist bumps Sam Rockwell, both of whom are white.

Many on X criticized Downey Jr., including @coopercodes: "This is called 'unconscious bias' and it's very much a form of racism," the user wrote. "RDJ is not being directly racist, but he absolutely didn't see the Asian man that literally handed his award [to] him while acknowledging every other white male in the vicinity." It may have been a simple oversight, but is there any legitimacy to all these people calling Robert Downey Jr. racist?