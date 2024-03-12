Why The Glee Cast Hated Working With Lea Michele

Rumors have plagued Lea Michele for years that she was a terror on the set of Glee as lead character Rachel Berry — so what happened there, and why didn't the rest of the cast enjoy working with her?

In the summer of 2020, plenty of famous figures had to grapple with and apologize for their past indiscretions when the murder of George Floyd kicked off protests across the United States (and later, the world). That included Lea Michele, whom Samantha Ware, a fellow "Glee" cast member, accused of rampant racism and bullying. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ware alleged that Michele made life miserable on set, including that the latter threatened to ... defecate in her wig. Dabier Snell, who only appeared in one episode of the series, backed Ware up with a post on X that claims Michele wouldn't allow Snell to join the other cast members at a table because he "didn't belong there." Alex Newell and Heather Morris went on to make their own comments about Michele's behavior, lending more and more credibility to Ware's initial allegations.

Then there's the late Naya Rivera, who wrote in her 2016 memoir "Sorry Not Sorry" that working with Michele was difficult for her too (so much so that the rumored off-screen drama changed Satana's character for good). "One of the 'Glee' writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was b****ing about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of Season [6]" (per The Daily Beast).