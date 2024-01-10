Why Glee Co-Creator Brad Falchuk Is Unsure About A Reboot
There has never been another show quite like "Glee," from before or after its historic run. Even roughly a decade on from its conclusion, the musical teen drama series occupies a unique spot in the pop culture landscape and the minds of many TV viewers, whether they remember it for its snazzy covers of pop hits, its mind-boggling and provocative plot twists, or the many behind-the-scenes controversies involving the cast of "Glee."
Between the enduring popularity of "Glee" and the modern trend of IP revivals across film and TV, some might think a reboot of the series is something of an inevitability. But while there have been plenty of rumors, including a false claim from a fan account that a new version of "Glee" would star James Corden as Will Schuester, nothing concrete has been revealed. As it turns out, even one of the show's creators is unsure about whether it will ever come back.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk was asked about the possibility of the series getting a remake down the line. "I'm sure everything is always on the table, but is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way?" he responded. "So much of what 'Glee' was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I'd never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it'd be a moneymaker."
Ryan Murphy is open to a Glee reboot
While Brad Falchuk appears to be hesitant toward the idea of a "Glee" reboot in the future, his fellow co-creator Ryan Murphy has indicated interest several times in recent years. During an appearance in 2022 on the "Glee" rewatch podcast "And That's What You REALLY Missed," the creative spoke about a potential reboot. "I'm at the phase now with that show, where it's like, well, there's been enough time," he said. "Maybe we should re-examine it as a brand. Should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way? It's sort of an interesting legacy that I'm interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while."
Murphy subsequently elaborated on his feelings toward a potential "Glee" reboot and how he would approach it in a 2023 episode of "And That's What You REALLY Missed." "Part of me feels like, well, wouldn't it be great to do another run of that show and do a lot of other songs and pay tribute to things?" he said. "How fun would that be?" Murphy went on to say that he would like to bring the show back to its first-season roots, recapturing what made the show successful at its start.
While their levels of enthusiasm may vary, it seems both Falchuk and Murphy haven't written off the idea of a "Glee" revival completely. As for whether a project does eventually end up happening, only time will tell.