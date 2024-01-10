Why Glee Co-Creator Brad Falchuk Is Unsure About A Reboot

There has never been another show quite like "Glee," from before or after its historic run. Even roughly a decade on from its conclusion, the musical teen drama series occupies a unique spot in the pop culture landscape and the minds of many TV viewers, whether they remember it for its snazzy covers of pop hits, its mind-boggling and provocative plot twists, or the many behind-the-scenes controversies involving the cast of "Glee."

Between the enduring popularity of "Glee" and the modern trend of IP revivals across film and TV, some might think a reboot of the series is something of an inevitability. But while there have been plenty of rumors, including a false claim from a fan account that a new version of "Glee" would star James Corden as Will Schuester, nothing concrete has been revealed. As it turns out, even one of the show's creators is unsure about whether it will ever come back.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk was asked about the possibility of the series getting a remake down the line. "I'm sure everything is always on the table, but is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way?" he responded. "So much of what 'Glee' was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I'd never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it'd be a moneymaker."