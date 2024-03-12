The 2024 Oscars Continued A Sad Streak That Started In 2013

Martin Scorsese just can't seem to catch a break at the Oscars. Despite being respected by both audiences and his fellow creatives, Scorsese's films continue to be overlooked at the Academy Awards. This year, Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" (which happens to be one of the longest films in modern times) was nominated for a whopping 10 Oscars. Its nods include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, among others.

It won none.

Scorsese's latest epic taking home zero awards at the Oscars, sadly, isn't surprising; this has been an ongoing trend since 2013. Over the last decade, the legendary director has released four films: "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Silence," "The Irishman," and "Killers of the Flower Moon." Each film has been critically acclaimed, with each one being dubbed the director's best-to-date. Scorsese notably received Best Director nominations for all the films except "Silence."

When you add all of their Academy Award nominations together, Scorsese's last four films since 2013 have a whopping 26 to their name. The majority of them come from crime films "The Irishman" and "Killers of the Flower Moon," both of which star frequent collaborator Robert De Niro. "Silence" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" only received one and five nominations, respectively. For cinephiles, it's absolutely tragic that no Scorsese film has taken home an Oscar since 2011's "Hugo."