Why Martin Scorsese Refused To Work With Warner Bros. After The Departed

Judging Martin Scorsese's controversial take on superhero movies and how he's slammed Hollywood blockbusters for hurting cinema, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that he is not a fan of franchise films. In fact, the filmmaker said, it's the main reason why he parted ways with Warner Bros. after the landmark 2006 movie "The Departed," the crime epic that would eventually earn Scorsese his first Oscar for Best Director.

The hubbub with Warner Bros. happened just before the film's release. Scorsese noted in a recent GQ interview that his rift with the studio began when representatives seemingly objected to the ending of the film. In "The Departed," Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Billy Costigan, an undercover officer with the Massachusetts State Police who infiltrates a crime organization led by vicious mobster Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Matt Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a Costello crew member who poses as an investigator inside the department to find out who is ratting out his boss' organization.

In the film's bloody third act, both DiCaprio's and Damon's characters are killed. However, GQ reported that the studio purportedly wanted either Costigan or Sullivan to live so they could be in a follow-up movie. "What they wanted was a franchise," Scorsese told GQ. "It wasn't about a moral issue of a person living or dying." The director then recalled a test screening which brought about a stark revelation. "The studio guys walked out, and they were very sad, because they just didn't want that movie," the director told GQ. "They wanted the franchise. Which means: I can't work here anymore."