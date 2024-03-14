The Only Actor To Appear In Every Marvel Netflix Series
While it might undoubtedly be a Thanos (Josh Brolin) way of thinking, it's great that a bit of balance was brought to the biggest comic book movie franchise in history after Disney+ officially confirmed where Marvel's "Defenders" exists on the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, informing fans of what's going on elsewhere in the world while our favorite street-level heroes and their allies are teaming up to take on the Hand ... and running into weapons dealer Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan).
A criminal Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) of sorts, Barrett appears on every show in the Defenders Saga, becoming a walking, talking Easter Egg. Unlike Coulson, though, he's more often than not up to no good and must be put back in line by these rough-and-ready day-savers. Fans can only hope that he will continue his perfect streak by making an appearance on the next show taking place on the streets of New York City, but how likely is this given what we know about "Daredevil: Born Again" so far?
Rob Morgan never got the call to return to the MCU
Given that "Daredevil: Born Again" will bring back two Marvel stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, it wouldn't be surprising if Rob Morgan were asked to reprise his role as Turk as well. Sadly, the "Just Mercy" star broke some bad news on Instagram in 2022, saying, "I'm not coming back to that program."
On the one hand, Turk remains absent among all the top-level comebacks announced amid the show's more recent restructuring. On the other hand, there's still plenty of time for him to emerge. Honestly, of all the details that have leaked out of "Born Again," a surprise appearance from Turk would be the best of best-kept secrets.
Whether or not we get to see Morgan play the lowdown but lovable repeat offender again, the actor thanked fans and assured them that he's proud of what he brought to the character. "I truly appreciate all the love and support the people give me for playing #TurkBarrett," he said. "I had fun doing my job and getting results."