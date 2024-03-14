The Only Actor To Appear In Every Marvel Netflix Series

While it might undoubtedly be a Thanos (Josh Brolin) way of thinking, it's great that a bit of balance was brought to the biggest comic book movie franchise in history after Disney+ officially confirmed where Marvel's "Defenders" exists on the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, informing fans of what's going on elsewhere in the world while our favorite street-level heroes and their allies are teaming up to take on the Hand ... and running into weapons dealer Turk Barrett (Rob Morgan).

A criminal Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) of sorts, Barrett appears on every show in the Defenders Saga, becoming a walking, talking Easter Egg. Unlike Coulson, though, he's more often than not up to no good and must be put back in line by these rough-and-ready day-savers. Fans can only hope that he will continue his perfect streak by making an appearance on the next show taking place on the streets of New York City, but how likely is this given what we know about "Daredevil: Born Again" so far?