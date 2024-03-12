Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Is Unrecognizable In Early MCU Concept Art

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her iconic costume, ripped right from the comics, is likewise among the best-looking suits in live-action adaptations. While the MCU eventually went with one of her most recognizable looks that first debuted in the pages of the 2012 "Captain Marvel" series and was designed by Jamie McKelvie, Marvel considered another major design, with concept art showing a very different appearance for the character.

Aleksi Briclot, whose concept work as an artist includes several MCU films, including Thor: Love and Thunder," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," took to Instagram and posted his take on Captain Marvel, explaining that some real-life and fictional pilots inspired the look. "As an elite fighter pilot with some hint of Kree tech. I was also inspired by the Jelly Rogers squad, especially their color scheme (B&W and yellow with a skull logo)," he wrote. "Which was also the obvious inspiration for the Valkyries fighter VF-1 in Macross. And some 'Top Gun' vibe."

The look is wildly different from the costumes the hero wore in "Captain Marvel," and she has noticeably shorter hair than her movie counterpart. However, despite that, Briclot's design still feels like something Danvers would wear during her earliest journeys.