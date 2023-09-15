Captain Marvel Rocks A New Costume AND A New Villain In Exclusive Preview

Contains spoilers for "Captain Marvel" #1 (written by Alyssa Wong, artwork by Jan Bazaldua, colors by Bryan Valenza, and letters by Ariana Maher)

Captain Marvel's next adventure takes Carol Danvers on a massive, sprawling quest that will see the hero fight a new villain designed to give the hero all the fight she can handle.

Danvers' ongoing series is resetting back to Issue #1 following Kelly Thompson's amazing 50-issue run writing the character. The new book comes from Alyssa Wong (fresh off of writing "Deadpool") and Jan Bazaldua ("Winter Guard"), who are getting the chance to put their own spin on Captain Marvel. The hero's rebooted series introduces a bold costume designed by Jen Bartel and a mysterious new villain named the Omen, all while another new character, Yuna Yang, finds herself in a state of quantum entanglement with the hero after stealing the cosmic weapons known as the Nega-Bands. The Omen will take notice of the bond between Carol and Yuna, with the villain making a play for the powerful cosmic artifacts herself.

Today, courtesy of Marvel Comics, Looper has the exclusive first look at "Captain Marvel" #1, where Danvers' new story begins with immediate conflict.