Captain Marvel Rocks A New Costume AND A New Villain In Exclusive Preview
Contains spoilers for "Captain Marvel" #1 (written by Alyssa Wong, artwork by Jan Bazaldua, colors by Bryan Valenza, and letters by Ariana Maher)
Captain Marvel's next adventure takes Carol Danvers on a massive, sprawling quest that will see the hero fight a new villain designed to give the hero all the fight she can handle.
Danvers' ongoing series is resetting back to Issue #1 following Kelly Thompson's amazing 50-issue run writing the character. The new book comes from Alyssa Wong (fresh off of writing "Deadpool") and Jan Bazaldua ("Winter Guard"), who are getting the chance to put their own spin on Captain Marvel. The hero's rebooted series introduces a bold costume designed by Jen Bartel and a mysterious new villain named the Omen, all while another new character, Yuna Yang, finds herself in a state of quantum entanglement with the hero after stealing the cosmic weapons known as the Nega-Bands. The Omen will take notice of the bond between Carol and Yuna, with the villain making a play for the powerful cosmic artifacts herself.
Today, courtesy of Marvel Comics, Looper has the exclusive first look at "Captain Marvel" #1, where Danvers' new story begins with immediate conflict.
Captain Marvel has new friends and foes in the series
The exclusive preview of Marvel Comics' "Captain Marvel" #1 shows Carol Danvers throwing herself into action when the Avenger sees a giant building-like object fall from the sky. With Wong describing the Omen as a foe with "corruptive magic, a mysterious connection to the Negative Zone, and the ability to devour energy," it seems like she's the perfect match against Carol's own energy-based powers. To make matters worse, another reality-destroying being named the Undone is trying to annihilate Captain Marvel's home planet — Earth. The preview also properly introduces The Omen, who has a frightening appearance, with long, dark wings, sharp claws, and a power level that makes an energy blast from Captain Marvel seem like nothing more than a light scratch.
In one of the more dramatic pages, Yuna Yang, who will be connected with Captain Marvel via the Nega-Bands, can be seen plunging from the sky as they use cosmic weapons as a last resort to escape sudden death. The Nega-Bands have a storied history in the pages of Marvel Comics, debuting back in 1968 in "Captain Marvel" #16 by Archie Goodwin and Don Heck. Originally, Mar-Vell, the first Captain Marvel, received the bands while working alongside the Kree Empire. However, when Rick Jones found another pair on Earth, the two characters were mysteriously connected, allowing them to trade places by clashing the bands together. The bands give their wielder incredible cosmic powers, including energy manipulation, but as the Nega-Bands often connect to the Negative Zone, with one user often being stuck inside the anti-matter universe, they are more dangerous than they seem.
Captain Marvel's new villain will be a problem
Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Universe, so most villains, including heavy-hitters like Thanos and Ultron, have difficulties dealing with her. However, with the Omen seemingly equipped to counter the powers that make Carol Danvers so special, they pose a significant threat to Earth. And, given the dangers of the Negative Zone and its past connections to the Nega-Bands, her true mission spells trouble for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In the artwork below, Carol seems to activate the Nega-Bands as the Omen infects her upon attacking.
The ancient Kree relics will help the comic follow a similar story as the "The Marvels" film. In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel will continually swap places, just like how the Nega-Bands have switched the positions of multiple comic characters over the years. While the Nega-Bands haven't officially appeared in the MCU, Kamala Khan's bangle that helped unlock her powers will serve a similar purpose as the cosmic bands.
Readers should be excited for what's coming next for Captain Marvel
As fans of Wong and Bazaldua's previous work at Marvel can attest, readers should be very confident the character is in the right hands. The new series appears to be trying something new with Carol Danvers with the introduction of the Omen, Yuna Yang, and the renewed importance of the Nega-Bands. The text preview for the issue teases what's coming next in "Captain Marvel" #1, with Stephen Segovia's main cover showing off the hero's new costume in action.
HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST! The Captain gets a permanent glow-up designed by superstar artist Jen Bartel! And that's not all that's changed. Brand-new look – brand-new creative team – and a brand-new status quo. Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you're coming for Earth? She's the first one you take off the board. Someone's figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh, Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's exhilarating series kicks off here!
Readers can see Carol Danvers' new adventures officially begin and the debut of the Omen and Yuna Yang when "Captain Marvel" #1 from Marvel Comics releases on October 25.