Joseph Quinn's Oscars 2024 Look Has Twitter Demanding A Mark Zuckerberg Biopic
Biopics are all the rage in Hollywood, despite the fact that most of them just feel like shallow attempts to win an Academy Award. At this year's Oscars, "Stranger Things" alum Joseph Quinn caught the attention of some people on social media — and they think they have a perfect biopic for him.
Quinn walked the red carpet with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o — who helped present the best supporting actress award, which she won for the 2013 drama "12 Years a Slave," and spoke beautifully about the evening's eventual winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers — and fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately had things to say. User @koralinadean posted a few photos of Nyong'o and Quinn, writing, "Oh that mark zuckerberg biopic is CALLING his name."
Apparently, other people agreed that Quinn should play the Facebook founder. In replies to that original post, @foreign_lotus wrote, "The resemblance is uncanny," while @iamnaaomixx joked, "Give him 1 year of stress and he's good to go as Mark." The problem? There's already a really, really good Mark Zuckerberg biopic — and it was nominated for several Oscars back in 2011.
There's already a Mark Zuckerberg biopic and it's called The Social Network
Apparently, the fans clamoring for Joseph Quinn to play Mark Zuckerberg in a biopic have already forgotten that Zuckerberg already has a biopic. It's called "The Social Network," and it was released in 2010 with two masters of their crafts behind the project — David Fincher served as the movie's director, and Aaron Sorkin handled the screenplay. So who played Zuckerberg? That would be Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role (but ultimately lost out to Colin Firth in "The King's Speech," which also beat "The Social Network" for best picture at the 2011 ceremony).
Fincher and Sorkin's film places Eisenberg's Zuckerberg between two timelines — one where he's creating Facebook in his Harvard dorm room and skyrocketing to success at a young age, and one where he's being sued by multiple parties, including his former best friend and Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) and his Harvard nemeses Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (both played by Armie Hammer). The film is pitch-perfect from open to close — thanks in large part to the score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which marked the duo's first collaboration with Fincher and earned them an Academy Award — and thanks to its existence, we really, really don't need any more Mark Zuckerberg biopics ... no matter how much Quinn looked like him on the Oscars red carpet this year.
Joseph Quinn is already set to star in two major franchise
Beyond that, Joseph Quinn might not even have time to star in any kind of Mark Zuckerberg biopic. The whole reason Quinn attended the Oscars alongside Lupita Nyong'o specifically is that the two are set to star in "A Quiet Place: Day One," the prequel to the first "Quiet Place" film that stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Quinn is also playing the co-emperor Caracalla in Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel "Gladiator 2" alongside fellow rising stars like Paul Mescal and established superstars like Denzel Washington.
In case you've been living under a rock — or you're just not up to date on your comic-book movie news — it was also recently announced that Quinn will appear in the highly-anticipated "Fantastic Four" film set to release in 2025, where he'll play Johnny Storm (also known as the Human Torch) with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach rounding out the rest of the quartet. It's safe to say that since his days as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things," Quinn is an in-demand actor with plenty going on. At this point, he doesn't really need to star in any sort of "The Social Network" reboot — especially because the idea of one doesn't sound all that exciting.
However, whenever Hollywood does try and return to that biopic well, there are some other cinematic threads they can pull from; after all, there was a lot that "The Social Network" got wrong about the story its based on.