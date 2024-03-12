Joseph Quinn's Oscars 2024 Look Has Twitter Demanding A Mark Zuckerberg Biopic

Biopics are all the rage in Hollywood, despite the fact that most of them just feel like shallow attempts to win an Academy Award. At this year's Oscars, "Stranger Things" alum Joseph Quinn caught the attention of some people on social media — and they think they have a perfect biopic for him.

Quinn walked the red carpet with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o — who helped present the best supporting actress award, which she won for the 2013 drama "12 Years a Slave," and spoke beautifully about the evening's eventual winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers — and fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately had things to say. User @koralinadean posted a few photos of Nyong'o and Quinn, writing, "Oh that mark zuckerberg biopic is CALLING his name."

Apparently, other people agreed that Quinn should play the Facebook founder. In replies to that original post, @foreign_lotus wrote, "The resemblance is uncanny," while @iamnaaomixx joked, "Give him 1 year of stress and he's good to go as Mark." The problem? There's already a really, really good Mark Zuckerberg biopic — and it was nominated for several Oscars back in 2011.