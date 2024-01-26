Why Netflix's New True-Crime Documentary Is Leaving Users 'Filled With Rage'

Content warnings: physical abuse and sexual assault

The true-crime genre has uncovered some of America's most disturbing stories. The horrifying "Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare" details an abusive therapy camp in Utah, and the series "Conversations with a Killer" looks at the inner workings of notorious murderers. "American Nightmare" is Netflix's latest docuseries to resonate with viewers.

The rage-inducing horror of "American Nightmare" is two-pronged. The three-part docuseries details the abduction of Denise Huskins in 2015, as well as the response from authorities, who didn't believe the kidnapping was legitimate. On March 23, 2015, a group of intruders broke into the California home of Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn. Huskins' and Quinn's hands were zip-tied, and their eyes were covered in duct tape-covered goggles before Huskins was forced into the trunk of Quinn's car. About 48 hours later, she emerged in Huntington Beach, California — 400 miles from her home in Vallejo. Huskins was traumatized and said she had been raped by her assailants. The police, meanwhile, blamed Quinn for his girlfriend's disappearance.

Huskins' story is terrifying in its own right, and full of the sorts of twists and turns ideal for a true-crime adaptation. It's the police's tepid response, however, that enraged viewers. "If you want to see what's wrong with police when it comes to women reporting violence and [sexual assault], you should watch," wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another X user added, "Highly advise you don't watch #AmericanNightmare before going to bed. I am too filled with rage to fall asleep."