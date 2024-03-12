Blue Bloods: How Season 14 Is Foreshadowing Frank's Retirement
"Blue Bloods" Season 14 appears to be reaching the finish line with several of its major storylines. One of those plot points revolve around Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) complicated friendship with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh). The two men frequently clash over city policies. While they manage to reach an accord over ending the city's safe haven laws under an influx of immigrants busing into the city from other towns, a more profound conflict soon arises. When Chase tries to turn Frank's one-man job into a five-person committee project, the latter balks and says he can do his job perfectly well without outside interference. The situation is not solved when viewers leave them, and Frank's career continues to hang in the balance.
The entirety of Season 14 seems to be dedicated to foreshadowing the end of Frank's time in the force, intending to bring his story to a satisfying end. Whether that means a phase of happy retirement among his children and grandchildren or it means becoming a part of the law enforcement world in an entirely different way, it looks like his time at the top of the NYPD food chain is rapidly coming to a close. But while Frank contemplates the end of his long, happy career, Tom Selleck wants his own — and "Blue Bloods" — to continue beyond the end of its latest go-round.
Tom Selleck wants to keep playing Frank Reagan
Speaking with TV Insider in January, Tom Selleck said that he, too, isn't ready to see the end of Frank Reagan's adventures. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."
The open-ended nature of procedural work naturally means that there are so many ways and places the show could go about telling its story. The actor even admitted that he's not waiting with bated breath to hop into his next project, and most of his attention is still focused on the police drama. He seems content to stay with "Blue Bloods" as long as the lights stay on and his character continues to get proper attention. "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."
Advancing age or not, fans clearly adore the veteran actor and his work as a New York lawman, though Selleck is all too aware of Frank Reagan's flaws. Audiences will get to find out soon enough where the character's final road takes him — or if, indeed, it comes to a conclusion with Season 14.