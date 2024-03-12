Blue Bloods: How Season 14 Is Foreshadowing Frank's Retirement

Speaking with TV Insider in January, Tom Selleck said that he, too, isn't ready to see the end of Frank Reagan's adventures. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

The open-ended nature of procedural work naturally means that there are so many ways and places the show could go about telling its story. The actor even admitted that he's not waiting with bated breath to hop into his next project, and most of his attention is still focused on the police drama. He seems content to stay with "Blue Bloods" as long as the lights stay on and his character continues to get proper attention. "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

Advancing age or not, fans clearly adore the veteran actor and his work as a New York lawman, though Selleck is all too aware of Frank Reagan's flaws. Audiences will get to find out soon enough where the character's final road takes him — or if, indeed, it comes to a conclusion with Season 14.