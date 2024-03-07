Blue Bloods Season 14's Premiere Changes Frank & Mayor Chase's Friendship In A Big Way

There are dozens of things that "Blue Bloods" fans likely don't understand about Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). But his antagonistic friendship with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) probably isn't one of them. Throughout the series' 14-season run, they wheel and deal their way through policy switches and other complexities. While Chase's duty is primarily to the city of New York, Frank remains loyal to his brothers in uniform. Sometimes, their aims completely clash, causing tensions and arguments to develop between them. During "Loyalty," the commissioner relates differently to the mayor.

In this case, there's a policy change that Chase has cooked up to deal with an influx of immigrants being bussed into the city from other major metropolises around the country. His idea involves suspending the Right to Shelter Act, which Frank feels will have a domino effect on the city's policing. This real-life issue appears to set the stage for a battle between the two, but they put up a united front to support the city's policy despite Frank's sympathy for these families.

Frank and Chase find common ground, admitting they've both considered quitting their jobs over similar conflicts, disliking the politicization of the vulnerable lives at the center of the dispute. This is a fresh step forward for two men who have gone toe-to-toe over much more minor issues than this one.

Interestingly, Chase and Frank's relationship has changed further as Season 14 progresses. Episode 2 defines their friendship in an even more tense way, resulting in a conflict that might result in Frank leaving the NYPD for good.