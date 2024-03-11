Neil deGrasse Tyson Pointed Out Dune's Big Sandworm Problem - And We Can't Unsee It

Talk show host and creator of the "Lord of the Rings" rap Stephen Colbert is a noted fantasy fan. Neil deGrasse Tyson has harnessed his astrophysicist skills to reveal the location of Barbieland in "Barbie." When the latter visited "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," it's no surprise that the discussion soon turned to Denis Villeneuve's excellent "Dune: Part Two," and the pair soon started a good-natured debate on whether the sci-fi juggernaut is a perfect movie. During the conversation, Tyson made a fascinating point about the movie's gigantic sandworms' function.

"The Fremen, Indigenous sand people, one of the rites of passage is they have to ride the back of the worm. Okay. But it's a worm just going straight fast," Tyson said. "Have you ever seen a snake chase you as a straight snake? No! They've got to curl and they push off the curl. That's what the curling is."

Tyson's observation easily changes how viewers look at the sandworms' locomotion. Sure, the giant creatures' comparatively straightforward advancement is terrifying, but imagine how creepy they would be if they squirmed and curled like snakes. How much more difficult would that make the Fremen's sandworm riding challenge?