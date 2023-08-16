Barbie: Neil deGrasse Tyson Revealed Where Barbieland Is & Why She's Important

Come on, Barbie, let's go ... study lunar patterns.

In addition to being an astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson also fancies himself a film connoisseur. He regularly points out scientific and historical inaccuracies of the latest films on social media. One such tweet sees him clarify how the actual Trinity test depicted in "Oppenheimer" occurred early in the morning instead of at night. But it seems Tyson enjoyed the Barbenheimer phenomenon because he also pontificated on "Barbie."

Greta Gerwig's latest movie didn't have much to say on scientific principles, but Tyson took it upon himself to determine where precisely Barbieland would be located geographically on Earth. Here's his thought process, "In @BarbieTheMovie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 deg North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 deg. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it's in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

Of course, Barbieland is supposed to occupy a more metaphysical plane than a physical one. And besides, if Barbieland is that close to Florida, that might make Ken (Ryan Gosling) an honorary Florida man, which ... honestly makes sense. But while determining Barbieland's coordinates is meant in good fun, Tyson also discussed his thoughts on what "Barbie" means to people, especially young girls.