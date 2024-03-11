Why Wes Anderson Missed His First Oscars Win At The 2024 Academy Awards

The 2024 Academy Awards were a historic night for so many reasons. After a career of highs and lows, Robert Downey Jr. finally won an Oscar (which was a bigger deal than you might think), and Christopher Nolan is now officially an Academy Award-winning director. But he wasn't the only filmmaker finally honored with an Oscar that evening. Wes Anderson had been nominated for an Academy Award seven times, but this year he finally took home a trophy, winning the best live-action short film category for his adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." It was an extraordinary moment, but Anderson wasn't even at the ceremony to celebrate it.

A representative for Anderson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the director was unable to attend because shooting for his next feature-length movie began the following Monday morning. As such, he couldn't be physically present at the event on Sunday evening. Details on Anderson's next film are sparse, but Deadline confirmed in January that it stars Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, and Michael Cera. It's Anderson's feature follow-up to 2023's "Asteroid City," one of the best sci-fi movies of 2023 that sadly garnered no Academy Award nominations.

Anderson's explanation for not being at the award ceremony is perfectly reasonable, but host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but poke some fun at his expense. The late-night show host joked that the director was too busy "building a diorama out of corduroy" to accept the award in person.