John Cena Just Started An OnlyFans Account (But It's Not What You Think)

Imagine scrolling through X, formerly known as Twitter, and seeing an acclaimed wrestler-turned-actor share a link to his OnlyFans account. Well, that's precisely what many users found on February 26 when John Cena posted a link promising a new video to his OnlyFans page. For the uninitiated, OnlyFans is a subscription-based site primarily known for hosting creators who post sexually explicit content people can pay to see. What were people in for when they clicked on Cena's link?

It turns out Cena isn't posting feet pics. He's promoting his upcoming comedy, "Ricky Stanicky," where he plays the titular character — a raunchy, washed-up impersonator. A group of three friends made up a fourth buddy years ago, ol' Ricky, whenever they needed an alibi, and when their lies catch up with them, they bring Ricky Stanicky to life by hiring an actor. The OnlyFans page right now has clips from the movie for anyone wanting to get a sense of what this lowbrow comedy will be about. However, there are also videos of Cena by himself doing some double entendres. Playing into the typical sexual nature of OnlyFans, one video sees the "Peacemaker" star eat a Subway sandwich with the caption, "Putting all 6 inches of this bad boy in my mouth."

It's free to subscribe to Cena's page, but that will first require an OnlyFans account. So if anyone ever asks why you're on OnlyFans, you can say it's all thanks to the man who cannot be seen.