John Cena Just Started An OnlyFans Account (But It's Not What You Think)
Imagine scrolling through X, formerly known as Twitter, and seeing an acclaimed wrestler-turned-actor share a link to his OnlyFans account. Well, that's precisely what many users found on February 26 when John Cena posted a link promising a new video to his OnlyFans page. For the uninitiated, OnlyFans is a subscription-based site primarily known for hosting creators who post sexually explicit content people can pay to see. What were people in for when they clicked on Cena's link?
It turns out Cena isn't posting feet pics. He's promoting his upcoming comedy, "Ricky Stanicky," where he plays the titular character — a raunchy, washed-up impersonator. A group of three friends made up a fourth buddy years ago, ol' Ricky, whenever they needed an alibi, and when their lies catch up with them, they bring Ricky Stanicky to life by hiring an actor. The OnlyFans page right now has clips from the movie for anyone wanting to get a sense of what this lowbrow comedy will be about. However, there are also videos of Cena by himself doing some double entendres. Playing into the typical sexual nature of OnlyFans, one video sees the "Peacemaker" star eat a Subway sandwich with the caption, "Putting all 6 inches of this bad boy in my mouth."
It's free to subscribe to Cena's page, but that will first require an OnlyFans account. So if anyone ever asks why you're on OnlyFans, you can say it's all thanks to the man who cannot be seen.
John Cena's OnlyFans page is a great marketing move
"Ricky Stanicky" has been in the works for a while now. Andrew Santino spoke about trying to land a spot in the film for years, which he was ultimately successful at, and now, in 2024, the movie's coming to fruition. It comes courtesy of director Peter Farrelly, with the rest of the cast filled out by Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, William H. Macy, and Lex Scott Davis. Farrelly won an Oscar for his work on "Green Book," but prior to that, he had mostly worked on unpretentious comedy movies like "Dumb and Dumber" and "Movie 43." "Ricky Stanicky" represents a return to form, with Cena's OnlyFans page being the perfect avenue to advertise the new film.
The movie's rated R for "sexual material, language throughout and some drug content." The trailer delves into all those mature themes, including an extended sequence of how Ted Summerhayes (Macy) makes sexually suggestive motions when he speaks. Starting an OnlyFans account with videos of Cena doing innocuous things but with captions that read dirty lets everyone know precisely what kind of humor to expect with "Ricky Stanicky." It's certainly not going to be another "Green Book."
And this isn't the first time a celebrity has used OnlyFans to promote a project. Comedian Whitney Cummings has an OnlyFans page to promote her podcast, and she even has a stand-up special on OFTV, OnlyFans' streaming platform that's free for anyone with an account. That means even those who have no interest in looking at nude people could always watch some new stand-up comedy.