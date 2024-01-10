James Gunn Confirms The Return Of A DC Fan-Favorite In Peacemaker Season 2

A beloved character from writer-director James Gunn's DC-Max series "Peacemaker" is about to take flight again. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's — no, it's actually just a bird. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director has posted in Threads that Eagly — the American Bald Eagle sidekick to John Cena's titular character — will be back for Season 2. "Eagly sneaked! He's back with us! I'm writing him today," Gunn wrote.

In June 2023, Gunn assured fans that "Peacemaker" Season 2 was still happening, but not before "Superman: Legacy." The film, of course, is the first entry in Gunn's and collaborator Peter Safran's reboot of the DC Extended Universe, which is now known as the DC Universe. "Superman: Legacy" is due in theaters on July 11, 2025. In a Threads post in October, Gunn confirmed for a fan that "Peacemaker" would take place in the continuity of the DCU and it would be addressed in Season 2. Also, that same month, the writer-director noted that he was in the process of writing the new season.

While Peacemaker's majestic winged sidekick appears to be the real deal, Eagly is actually a CGI creation voiced by prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Baker said voicing Eagly was unique in that the raptor wasn't an exaggerated version of a Bald Eagle.

"This is a very realistic eagle, and it's beautifully animated," Baker said. "The folks at WETA Animation did such an outstanding job. Much of that was done when they came to me to add an expressive nuance to the performance of the eagle in the scenes."