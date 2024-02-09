The Oscars Are Adding A New Category - But It's Not The One Everyone Wanted

On Thursday, February 8, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences unveiled its latest prestigious award. Starting at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, movies will be able to compete for best achievement in casting. It's a long time coming for the film industry, as serious discussions of acknowledging casting directors have been going on since the 1990s, and the Academy's Casting Directors brand was formed in 2013 to move the initiative forward.

While an undeniable victory, the news has gotten moviegoers talking about another faction of the film industry that has yet to receive its dues from the Academy — the stunt team. Industry insiders and filmmakers alike have been pushing for the organization to acknowledge the mind-bending achievements of stunt coordinators and their teams for some time now, but the Academy has yet to give in.

Following the best casting category announcement, several movie fans expressed their frustration over stunt teams still being on the sidelines. Redditor u/typhoidtimmy was one of these vocal viewers, commenting, "Stunt work is LONG overdue." Similarly, u/Iron_Phantom29 said, "But still no achievement in stunts smh." Many agreed, acknowledging the important role stunts play in the entertainment industry. "How is there no award for stunts and stunt actors?" another user asked. "It's one of [the] biggest parts of movie making. I don't understand how that was never a thing."