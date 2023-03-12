2023 Oscars Viewers Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

The 2023 Oscars were filled with highs and lows, including a controversial host.

For the 95th Academy Awards, late night superstar Jimmy Kimmel was tapped for hosting duties. Kimmel previously hosted Hollywood's most iconic night in 2017 and 2018. Is the third time really a charm? Some viewers don't think so. Following Kimmel's opening monologue, which highlighted the night's nominated films, social media quickly began to blow up with thoughts on the comedian's jokes. "Jimmy Kimmel's delivery is a bit off," wrote Twitter user @RamasScreen. "He needs to slow it just a tiny bit down." This sentiment was echoed by user @Pun_Trash who said the host was "confused in his delivery."

"we need lydia tár pushing jimmy kimmel off the stage at the oscars just for fun," tweeted @brtherai. While Kimmel's jokes weren't that bad, it's always great to see viewers tie in their distaste for the host with references from the nominees. Kimmel went ahead and praised Todd Field's "Tár," though some found his thoughts on the Cate Blanchett-starrer condescending. "Jimmy Kimmel making jokes about 'Tár' as if the entire scene he just mocked isn't a biting satire on everything happening tonight," said @JaffeToby. User @amandahess even questioned if Kimmel actually saw "Tár" (we're hoping he did).

Others weren't pleased by Kimmel's hurtful jokes. While the Oscars have never shied away from calling out some of Hollywood's duds, misfires, and bombs, some viewers thought the comedian's jab at Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" went way too far. "GET JIMMY KIMMEL OFF THE STAGE I DRAW THE LINE AT 'BABYLON' SLANDER," shared user @cinerhea. "gonna start the jimmy kimmel hate train for the 'babylon' diss," wrote another fan of the Hollywood epic.