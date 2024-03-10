Why Chile's Star Wars Beer Commercials Made George Lucas Take Legal Action

Today, watching a movie on a TV broadcast with commercial breaks isn't nearly as common as it once was. Streaming has severely changed the way fans rewatch movies, though more and more digital services are flooding their own platforms with ad breaks for certain payment plans. In 2003, Chilean broadcasts of the "Star Wars" films took things to an extreme, editing in commercials for the popular beer Cerveza Cristal so that they seemed like they were part of the film. This allowed the broadcasts to avoid typical commercial breaks, but it also earned recourse from George Lucas himself.

Watching them now, the Cerveza Cristal additions are hilarious. One shot features Obi-Wan Kenobi opening a box to get Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber for Luke, only for it to appear filled with ice-cold brews. However, at the time Lucas didn't find them quite so funny. According to IGN, Lucasfilm expressed their grievances to the Chilean Self-Regulation and Advertising Ethics Council in 2004 in an attempt to end these altered broadcasts. Though the motion was successful, it didn't stop Cerveza Cristal from using the same technique on TV broadcasts of other major films, including "Gladiator."

There are some who might prefer more creative methods of advertising, rather than the age-old commercial breaks that disrupt the viewing experience. When the old Cerveza Cristal "Star Wars" spots began making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, they quickly spawned a whole movement of parody memes.