Anakin Skywalker's Lightsaber Has A Pathetic Statistic Most Star Wars Fans Don't Know

The "Star Wars" franchise has spawned numerous lightsabers over the years, though few are as iconic in the eyes of fans as that of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). His Jedi weapon — specifically the one he uses on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and in "Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith" — has become the stuff of "Star Wars" legend. Not only is the hilt instantly recognizable, but other exceptional Jedi, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), take it up after Anakin and expand on its legacy.

At the same time, Anakin's lightsaber has a pretty lame statistic attached to it. Redditor u/ThatRandomIdiot pointed out that it spends more time in a box than it does in use. Anakin uses it during the Clone Wars for a few years before losing it on Mustafar after his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). He holds onto it for almost two decades before giving it to Luke, who only gets a few years of use out of it before losing it during his clash with Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) on Cloud City. It then sits with Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) for over 30 years. She gives it to Rey, and it's only used for around a year. She buries it in the sands of Tatooine, putting it to rest.

"6 years used, 49-54 years until buried (forever?). That's like 12% used. If the force were to give lightsabers feelings, this one would be scarred and claustrophobic," added u/toastoftriumph.