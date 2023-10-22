Anakin Skywalker's Lightsaber Has A Pathetic Statistic Most Star Wars Fans Don't Know
The "Star Wars" franchise has spawned numerous lightsabers over the years, though few are as iconic in the eyes of fans as that of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). His Jedi weapon — specifically the one he uses on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and in "Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith" — has become the stuff of "Star Wars" legend. Not only is the hilt instantly recognizable, but other exceptional Jedi, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), take it up after Anakin and expand on its legacy.
At the same time, Anakin's lightsaber has a pretty lame statistic attached to it. Redditor u/ThatRandomIdiot pointed out that it spends more time in a box than it does in use. Anakin uses it during the Clone Wars for a few years before losing it on Mustafar after his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). He holds onto it for almost two decades before giving it to Luke, who only gets a few years of use out of it before losing it during his clash with Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) on Cloud City. It then sits with Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) for over 30 years. She gives it to Rey, and it's only used for around a year. She buries it in the sands of Tatooine, putting it to rest.
"6 years used, 49-54 years until buried (forever?). That's like 12% used. If the force were to give lightsabers feelings, this one would be scarred and claustrophobic," added u/toastoftriumph.
The legacy of Anakin's lightsaber is forever tainted
In its brief window of use, Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber does a lot of heroic things. It helps the innocent against the oppressive Separatists during the Clone Wars, gives Luke Skywalker the opportunity to kickstart his Jedi training, and helps Rey Skywalker and her allies to take down the First Order. At the same time, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Anakin's saber was front and center for some terrible acts. In fact, one atrocity committed with it is one of the most infamous in the eyes of "Star Wars" fans.
A major strike against Anakin's lightsaber comes to fruition during Mace Windu's (Samuel L. Jackson) attempted arrest of Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — aka Darth Sidious. As the Jedi Master has the Sith Lord on the ropes during their confrontation, Anakin ignites his weapon and cuts off the former's hand. Sidious is then able to gain the upper hand and throw Windu from the window of his Coruscant office. Following that, Anakin uses his trusty saber to annihilate the Jedi during Order 66, even unforgettably slaughtering helpless Jedi Younglings during the Jedi Temple raid.
Anakin Skywalker, a hero of the Clone Wars and one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, stains his legacy and that of his lightsaber in the blink of an eye. Try as they might, neither Luke nor Rey Skywalker manages to move past the weapon's dark past. For all the harm it caused, it's better off buried.