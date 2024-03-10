Zack Snyder Knows Why Fans Hate Him - But Is He Right?

Over the years, Zack Snyder has become a fairly divisive filmmaking figure — in the eyes of fans, at least. During an appearance on "Joe Rogan Experience," Snyder himself had a few words about his polarizing reputation, and it might just be enough to keep the debate around the filmmaker ablaze. "I remember the last article said, 'Zack Snyder: Love him or hate him,'" Snyder said. "And I'm like, 'Hate him?!' I don't understand. What? It's a movie ... I have no issue with you not liking the movie. That's not the question. Who cares? The thing is, you'd hate me? I don't understand that."

Though he was understandably confused about the way some people choose to hate Zack Snyder the person for the perceived quality of his work, he also showed understanding and even admiration toward the sheer enthusiasm this indicates. "I love that [fans] feel this passionately," he said. "In no way would I criticize that because I live the same life. For me, it's morning, noon, and night. For those guys, it's not just a movie. So you have to, on some level, you have to acknowledge that this is their religion. And they feel strongly about it. The truth is — it's my religion, too."

Sometimes, people hate the player in place of the game, and Zack Snyder's comments about understanding this enthusiastic viewpoint indicate that he recognizes the situation ... and, being a movie fan at heart himself, he seems to be at peace with it all.