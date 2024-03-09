The Inside Out 2 Trailer Has A Hidden Meme Easter Egg You May Have Missed

Pixar's "Inside Out 2" is gearing up to pluck on everyone's heartstrings again as it carries on the story initiated by its 2015 predecessor. With character additions like Anxiety and Ennui (some of which were too dark for the first "Inside Out") now officially in the mix, the sequel promises to take the youthful chaos inside of Riley Andersen's head to all new levels. While most of the early promotional footage focused on out-of-context teasers, on March 7, a lengthy new trailer dropped, providing a significant glimpse into the characters and narrative of the new movie.

It also included a blink-and-you-missed-it Easter egg based on one of the internet's most famous memes. Shortly before the second minute of the trailer, we get a shot of Anxiety (voiced by "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke). The humanoid emotion is on a big screen surrounded by smaller screens as she remotely addresses a room full of industrious workers in playing card cubicles. And there, tucked away on the lower left-hand side of the shot, is a tiny image of a girl walking away from a couple. The boy in the couple is looking backward, ogling the other girl in what is only too clearly a recreation of the famous Distracted Boyfriend meme.

The meme parody is even harder to catch because, when the scene initially pops up in the trailer, that shot is nowhere in sight. It's only in the final milliseconds of the sequence that the screen inside of Riley's head switches over to Pixar's version of Distracted Boyfriend, making it a uniquely hidden Easter egg.