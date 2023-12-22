Inside Out's Deleted Characters Were Too Dark For Kids

Pixar's "Inside Out" offers an insightful window into the complicated emotions of childhood. Of course, those inner complexities are boiled down to a specific selection of feelings, including Fear, Anger, Disgust, Sadness, and Joy. While a good way to tell the story, it's no secret that real life involves a lot more than this quintet of feelings. It's a fact that the creatives at Pixar are well aware of, which is why they considered a smorgasbord of additional members to Riley's in-head team before giving them the axe — often because they were too dark or complex for the lighter, family-friendly tone of the film.

According to the film's director, Pete Docter (via USA Today), some of the candidates that were nixed during development included Despair, Depression, Envy, Pride, and Irritation. Greed and Gloom were also contenders who didn't make the cut. Alongside Joy, Love was also considered, as well as Hope. In fact, Hope and Pride were the longest-running candidates who didn't make the final list.

Some of the emotions got really deep (and dark), too. Schadenfreude, the feeling of enjoying the experience of watching others suffer, was one of these. Ennui, the emotional reaction of dissatisfaction or listlessness, was also involved for a bit.